KTM 390 Duke on road price in Nalgonda starts from Rs. 3.58 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Duke on road price in Nalgonda starts from Rs. 3.58 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Duke dealers and showrooms in Nalgonda for best offers. KTM 390 Duke on road price breakup in Nalgonda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Duke is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Nalgonda, Kawasaki Ninja 300 which starts at Rs. 3.43 Lakhs in Nalgonda and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Nalgonda. Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Duke STD ₹ 3.58 Lakhs