HT Auto

Komaki XGT VP Specifications

Komaki XGT VP starting price is Rs. 62,305 in India. Komaki XGT VP is available in 2 variant
62,305 - 84,681*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi


Komaki XGT VP Specs

Komaki XGT VP comes with Automatic transmission. The price of XGT VP starts at Rs. 62,305 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki XGT VP sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian ...Read More

Komaki XGT VP Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
51 V, 33 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Additional Storage
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
75-80 km
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
bs6
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Anti-theft lock, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enchance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash, Smart BMS
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion






Komaki News

Komaki Flora in Sacramento Green colour.
Komaki relaunches Flora electric scooter with 100 km of range at 69,000
7 Mar 2024
Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
1 Dec 2023
This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
30 Nov 2023
This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
30 Nov 2023
The latest offer brings savings of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
Komaki announces festive offers on e-scooter range, free battery & charger on SE Dual
26 Oct 2023
Komaki LY electric scooter
Komaki LY electric scooter gets cheaper by 21,000 for festive period
24 Sept 2023

  News

Komaki XGT VP Variants & Price List

Komaki XGT VP price starts at ₹ 62,305 and goes up to ₹ 84,681 (Ex-showroom). Komaki XGT VP comes in 2 variants. Komaki XGT VP's top variant is 51 V, 33 Ah.

60 V, 28 Ah
62,305*
65-70 Km
Get On Road Price

51 V, 33 Ah
84,681*
75-80 Km
Get On Road Price

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

