Kawasaki W800 Street on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 8.37 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki W800 Street dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers.
Kawasaki W800 Street on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki W800 Street is mainly compared to Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs in Thane, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 which starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs in Thane and Benelli Leoncino 800 starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Thane.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6 ₹ 8.37 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
