Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
8.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kawasaki W800 Street Key Specs
Engine773 cc
Mileage29.68 kmpl
View all W800 Street specs and features

W800 Street STD BS6 Latest Updates

W800 Street falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of W800 Street STD BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 15 L
  • Length: 2135 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 29.68 kmpl
  • Max Power: 52 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical Twin
    • Mileage of STD BS6 is 29.68 kmpl....Read More

    Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6 Price

    STD BS6
    ₹8.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    773 cc
    29.68 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,26,000
    RTO
    58,080
    Insurance
    25,099
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,09,179
    EMI@17,392/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Ground Clearance
    130 mm
    Length
    2135 mm
    Wheelbase
    1465 mm
    Kerb Weight
    224 kg
    Height
    1120 mm
    Saddle Height
    770 mm
    Width
    925 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/80-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    6.24s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    18.12m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    5.22s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    4.32s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    4.39s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    2.92s
    Quarter Mile
    14.99s @ 131.07kmph
    Highway Mileage
    29.68 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    50.72m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    31.97m
    City Mileage
    21.14 kmpl
    Max Power
    52 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    83 mm
    Max Torque
    62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    8.4:1
    Displacement
    773 cc
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical Twin
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    77 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Double cradle high tensile steel
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Stepup Seat
    With Long Seat
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    LED
    Kawasaki W800 Street STD BS6 EMI
    EMI15,653 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,28,261
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,28,261
    Interest Amount
    2,10,929
    Payable Amount
    9,39,190

    Kawasaki W800 Street Alternatives

    Kawasaki Vulcan S

    Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS BS6

    5.79 - 6.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    W800 Street vs Vulcan S
    Kawasaki Z650

    Kawasaki Z650 STD

    5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    W800 Street vs Z650
    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD

    5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    W800 Street vs Ninja 650

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Kawasaki Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details