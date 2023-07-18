HT Auto
Kawasaki W800 Street Specifications

Kawasaki W800 Street starting price is Rs. 6,99,000 in India. Kawasaki W800 Street is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
6.99 - 7.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki W800 Street Specs

Kawasaki W800 Street comes with 773 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 29.68 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. ...Read More

Kawasaki W800 Street Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2135 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
224 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
925 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
6.24s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.12m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.22s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.32s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.39s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.92s
Quarter Mile
14.99s @ 131.07kmph
Highway Mileage
29.68 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.72m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.97m
City Mileage
21.14 kmpl
Max Power
52 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
83 mm
Max Torque
62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.4:1
Displacement
773 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical Twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
77 mm
Chassis
Double cradle high tensile steel
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki News

MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Eliminator is being sold in two variants in the USA.
Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know
10 Jun 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US gets a long-stroke 451 cc motor as against a 399 cc motor seen on the Japanese-spec model
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator arrives in the US with bigger engine. Will rival Super Meteor 650
8 Jun 2023
Kawasaki W800 Street Variants & Price List

Kawasaki W800 Street price starts at ₹ 6.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.26 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki W800 Street comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki W800 Street top variant price is ₹ 6.99 Lakhs.

STD BS6
6.99 Lakhs*
773 cc
29.68 kmpl
52 PS @ 6500 rpm
