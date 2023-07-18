Kawasaki W800 Street comes with 773 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 29.68 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The price of W800 Street starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki W800 Street sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less