Kawasaki W175 on road price in Rajnandgaon starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W175 on road price in Rajnandgaon starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W175 dealers and showrooms in Rajnandgaon for best offers. Kawasaki W175 on road price breakup in Rajnandgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W175 W175 STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs