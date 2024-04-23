HT Auto
iVOOMi Energy S1 Front Left View
iVOOMi Energy S1 Rear Left View
iVOOMi Energy S1 Rear View
iVOOMi Energy S1 Right View
iVOOMi Energy S1 Seat View
iVOOMi Energy S1 Taillight View
iVOOMi Energy S1 Specifications

iVOOMi Energy S1 starting price is Rs. 54,999 in India. iVOOMi Energy S1 is available in 4 variant and
54,999 - 82,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
iVOOMi Energy S1 Specs

iVOOMi Energy S1 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, iVOOMi Energy S1 sits in the Electric Bikes, Scooter segment in the Indian

iVOOMi Energy S1 Specifications and Features

2.0
Ground Clearance
170 mmextra
Kerb Weight
83 kg
Additional Storage
18 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
75-110 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66
Continious Power
1200
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Fuel Type
Electric
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Additional Features
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 7 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
18 L
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6.2 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

iVOOMi Energy S1 Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Specs
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Specs
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Specs
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Specs
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Flash Specs
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900
BattRE Electric LoEV Specs

News

The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance and is likely to be the brand's new flagship
Ampere NXG electric scooter launch confirmed on April 30. Will rival Ola S1 Pro
23 Apr 2024
Ola Electric has slashed the pricing of all variants of the S1 X electric scooter.
Ola S1 X electric becomes cheaper, available at a starting price of 69,999
15 Apr 2024
The Ola S1 X 4 kW has a claimed range of 190 km on a single charge.
Ola S1 X could get price revision & delivery timeline on 15th April
12 Apr 2024
The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only three models - S1 Air and S1 Pro and S1 X
Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details
10 Apr 2024
Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
8 Apr 2024
  News

iVOOMi Energy S1 Variants & Price List

iVOOMi Energy S1 price starts at ₹ 54,999 and goes up to ₹ 82,999 (Ex-showroom). iVOOMi Energy S1 comes in 4 variants. iVOOMi Energy S1's top variant is 2.0.

Lite
54,999*
42 Kmph
55-75 Km
Lite-Lithium Ion
69,999*
42 Kmph
55-75 Km
STD
79,999*
65 Kmph
75-110 Km
2.0
82,999*
65 Kmph
75-110 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

