Honda SP 125 on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 92,280. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 97,130 in Ulhasnagar. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 92,280. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 97,130 in Ulhasnagar. The lowest price model is Honda SP 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda SP 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda SP 125 dealers and showrooms in Ulhasnagar for best offers. Honda SP 125 on road price breakup in Ulhasnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP 125 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Ulhasnagar, Honda Shine which starts at Rs. 79,800 in Ulhasnagar and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ulhasnagar. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP 125 Drum ₹ 92,280 Honda SP 125 Disc ₹ 97,130