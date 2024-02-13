Saved Articles

Honda NX500 On Road Price in Bellary

5.9 Lakhs*
Bellary
NX500 Price in Bellary

Honda NX500 on road price in Bellary starts from Rs. 7.29 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda NX500 STD₹ 7.29 Lakhs
Honda NX500 Variant Wise Price List in Bellary

STD
₹7.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
471 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,90,000
RTO
1,11,200
Insurance
28,295
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bellary)
7,29,495
EMI@15,680/mo
Honda NX500 Alternatives

Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
TRK 502 Price in Bellary
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs
Versys 650 Price in Bellary
CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs
650MT Price in Bellary

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda NX500 News

The 2024 Honda NX500 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is sold via the brand's Big Wing Topline dealerships
Honda NX500 adventure tourer deliveries begin in India
13 Feb 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 uses an updated 471 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp
Honda NX500 ADV launched: 5 things to know
20 Jan 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched at 5.90 lakh
20 Jan 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
Honda NX500 ADV pre-bookings open, will replace CB500X in the lineup
18 Jan 2024
The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
12 Nov 2023
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
