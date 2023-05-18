HT Auto
Hero Lectro EHX20

Available Colours
Hero Lectro EHX20 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hero Lectro EHX20 Specs

The price of EHX20 starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Lectro EHX20 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Hero Lectro EHX20 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Chassis
43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Display
LCD
Battery Type
Li-ion
Battery Capacity
36 V, 10.9 Ah

Hero Lectro News

Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
18 May 2023
The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
28 Oct 2022
The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
Hero Lectro electric cycles become 7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy
27 Jun 2022
File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
Hero Lectro strengthens digital presence with AR-based website for its e-cycles
11 Apr 2022
The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
Delhi govt to provide subsidy of 5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles
9 Apr 2022
View all
 
Hero Lectro EHX20 Expert Review

This is a very expensive bike with fewer features in comparison with other electric bike and mopeds like TVs unique and.....

Hero Lectro EHX20 Variants & Price List

Hero Lectro EHX20 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Lectro EHX20 comes in 1 variants. Hero Lectro EHX20 top variant price is ₹ 1.35 Lakhs.

