The price of EHX20 starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Lectro EHX20 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
This is a very expensive bike with fewer features in comparison with other electric bike and mopeds like TVs unique and.....
Hero Lectro EHX20 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Lectro EHX20 comes in 1 variants. Hero Lectro EHX20 top variant price is ₹ 1.35 Lakhs.
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
