Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Anandpur Sahib starts from Rs. 79,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Anandpur Sahib starts from Rs. 79,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx dealers and showrooms in Anandpur Sahib for best offers. Hero Electric Nyx on road price breakup in Anandpur Sahib includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Nyx NYX HS500 ER ₹ 79,990