Hero Electric Flash on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash dealers and showrooms in Paschim Medinipur for best offers. Hero Electric Flash on road price breakup in Paschim Medinipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Flash is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Paschim Medinipur, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Paschim Medinipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Paschim Medinipur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Flash LX ₹ 63,050