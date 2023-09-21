Hero Electric Flash on road price in Panoor starts from Rs. 62,620. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash on road price in Panoor starts from Rs. 62,620. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash dealers and showrooms in Panoor for best offers. Hero Electric Flash on road price breakup in Panoor includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Flash is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Panoor, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Panoor and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Panoor. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Flash LX ₹ 62,620