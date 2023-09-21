Hero Electric Flash on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 63,050. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Flash dealers and showrooms in Jodhpur for best offers. Hero Electric Flash on road price breakup in Jodhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Flash is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Jodhpur, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Jodhpur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Jodhpur. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Flash LX ₹ 63,050