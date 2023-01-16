Hero Passion Pro on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 81,310. The on road price for Hero Passion Pro top variant goes up to Rs. 86,260 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Hero Passion Pro BS6 Drum and the most priced model is Hero Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition. Visit your nearest Hero Passion Pro dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Hero Passion Pro on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less