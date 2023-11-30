Saved Articles

Hero Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition

83,895*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Passion Pro Key Specs
Engine113 cc
Mileage70 kmpl
Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition Latest Updates

Passion Pro falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 83,895. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 2036 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 70 kmpl
  • Max Power: 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air Cooled, 4 - stroke
    • Mileage of Disc 100 Million Edition is 70 kmpl....Read More

    Hero Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition Price

    Disc 100 Million Edition
    ₹ 83,895*On-Road Price
    113 cc
    70 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    72,150
    RTO
    5,772
    Insurance
    5,973
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    83,895
    EMI@1,803/mo
    Hero Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2036 mm
    Wheelbase
    1270 mm
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Height
    1113 mm
    Saddle Height
    799 mm
    Width
    739 mm
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    28 psi
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    25 psi
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    25 psi
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    32 psi
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    22.48 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    13.70s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    14.14s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    8.63s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    7.11s
    Quarter Mile
    21.77s @ 91.27kmph
    Highway Mileage
    70 kmpl
    Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
    3.41s
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    40.46 mm
    City Mileage
    68.21 kmpl
    Top Speed
    94.68 kmph
    Max Power
    9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.8 mm
    Max Torque
    9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.7:1
    Displacement
    113 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air Cooled, 4 - stroke
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    50 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Diamond
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Twin shox
    Front Suspension
    Conventional fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Real Time Mileage Indicator
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Autosail
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Integrated Braking System
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    3 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Hero Passion Pro Disc 100 Million Edition EMI
    EMI1,623 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    75,505
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    75,505
    Interest Amount
    21,869
    Payable Amount
    97,374

