Hero Passion XTEC Right View
Hero Passion XTEC Headlight View
Hero Passion XTEC Seat View
Hero Passion XTEC Indicator View
Hero Passion XTEC Fuel Tank View
Hero Passion XTEC Engine View
Hero Passion XTEC Specifications

Hero Passion XTEC starting price is Rs. 81,038 in India. Hero Passion XTEC is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 113.2 cc engine. Hero Passion XTEC mileage is 56 kmpl.
81,038 - 85,438*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Passion XTEC Specs

Hero Passion XTEC comes with 113.2 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Passion XTEC starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Passion XTEC sits in the Commuter Bikes

Hero Passion XTEC Specifications and Features

Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2036 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1113 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm
Width
739 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
580 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
113.2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Side-Stand Engine Cut-Off
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Lead Acid

