Hero Passion XTEC comes with 113.2 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Passion XTEC starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Passion XTEC sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Passion XTEC price starts at ₹ 81,038 and goes up to ₹ 85,438 (Ex-showroom). Hero Passion XTEC comes in 2 variants. Hero Passion XTEC's top variant is Disc.
₹81,038*
113.2
9.15 PS
₹85,438*
113.2
9.15 PS
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price