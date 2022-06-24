Hero Passion XTec launched with projector LED light, Bluetooth connectivity

Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced the launch of Hero Passion XTec with a number of tech-based features to further attract new-age motorcycle buyers. Priced at ₹74,590 for the drum variant and ₹78,990 for the disc variant (ex-showroom), the Hero Passion XTec comes with a five-year warranty as well.

Among the most notable updates is a segment-first LED projector headlamp on the new Hero Passion XTec. The company claims the headlamp unit now has a 12 per cent longer beam when compared to conventional halogen lamp while also enhancing the visual appeal of the motorcycle which also sports 3D branding and rim tape.

Powered still by a 110cc BS 6-compliant engine that puts out 8 bhp and offers 9.79 Nm of torque, the Hero XTec is packing a number of connectivity options with the all-digital instrument cluster now sporting a Blue backlight. The console comes with Bluetooth connectivity option and a rider can now receive phone call alerts with name or be notified of missed calls as well as SMS notifications. There is also an integrated USB charging port for powering smartphones on the move. The console also shows phone battery percentage, has real-time mileage indicator and offers service schedule reminder, besides putting out a low-fuel warning.

A look at the all-digital cluster on board the new Hero Passion XTec.

The new Hero Passion Pro XTec also comes with a side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. Moreover, the safety is further ensured by an optional disc and standard Combi Braking System (CBS).

Hero MotoCorp further states that the Passion XTec is now available at all company dealerships. “The Passion XTec with its new features and a smart design is a compelling product that will excite the country’s youth," said Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, further highlighted that the product will set a new benchmark in the segment. “The Hero Passion is an iconic brand and enjoys massive customer trust for over a decade. With its new style and new attitude, the Passion XTec will appeal to the new age riders."

First Published Date: