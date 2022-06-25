HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Hero Passion Xtec: Top 5 Key Highlights

2022 Hero Passion XTEC: Top 5 key highlights

With the announcement of the Passion XTEC, Hero MotoCorp has expanded its XTEC range of products. The bike has been launched in two variants - Drum and Disc.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 12:03 PM
A look at the new Hero Passion XTec.
A look at the new Hero Passion XTec.
A look at the new Hero Passion XTec.
A look at the new Hero Passion XTec.

Hero MotoCorp recently announced the launch of the new Passion XTEC motorcycle in the Indian market. With the new announcement, the two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its ‘XTEC’ range of products. The new Passion XTEC has been announced in two variants - Drum and Disc. While the former retails at 74,590 (ex-showroom), the latter costs 78,990 (ex-showroom). Here are some of the main highlights of the new commuter bike.

 

A look at the all-digital cluster on board the new Hero Passion XTec.
A look at the all-digital cluster on board the new Hero Passion XTec.
A look at the all-digital cluster on board the new Hero Passion XTec.
A look at the all-digital cluster on board the new Hero Passion XTec.

  • New Digital Cluster:

One of the major updates on the new bike is the use of the fully-digital, backlit instrument cluster. This console can also be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth. This screen is capable of displaying a range of new features including alerts for SMS and call, real-time mileage indicator, low-fuel warning light and service reminder. Another highlight of the meter includes the indication for smartphone battery level.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
113 cc
₹65,740 - 75,400 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹68,077 - 90,989 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹68,900 - 80,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Livo (HT Auto photo)
Honda Livo
109.51 cc
₹68,989 - 80,843 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
124 cc
₹69,018 - 84,311 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

  • LED Headlamp:

The bike has been updated with an LED headlamp setup which is a notable upgrade when compared to the unit used on the previous model. The new headlamp not also looks more appealing but is claimed to sport a more powerful illumination.

  • Updated Styling:

The new Passion XTEC has been updated with a few cosmetic changes which set it apart from the regular model. The bike uses rim tape and fresh branding. Also, as mentioned earlier, there is a new full-LED headlamp which gives its front fascia a refreshed look.

  • New Engine:

At the heart of the bike sits a 110cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine unlike the standard Passion bike which features a 113cc. The new 110 cc engine is also found on other bikes such as the Splendor and the HF Dawn. This unit is rated to deliver 9hp at 7,500rpm and 9.79Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. And is also offered with Hero's i3s stop-start tech.

  • Safety:

The bike uses a side-stand indicator and a side-stand cut-off system. In addition to that, there is also a standard disc brake at the front paired with CBS (Combined Braking System).

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero passion Hero Passion XTEC
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Ather 450X facelift likely to get bigger battery, range of up to 146 kms: Report
Ather 450X facelift likely to get bigger battery, range of up to 146 kms: Report
Tata Motors ties up with Amity University, to offer M-Tech degree in EV tech
Tata Motors ties up with Amity University, to offer M-Tech degree in EV tech
Made-in-India combat vehicles now being used by Army in Ladakh
Made-in-India combat vehicles now being used by Army in Ladakh
Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS 6 launched in India, price starts at ₹4.99 lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS 6 launched in India, price starts at 4.99 lakh
Ford India extends production at Chennai facility amid protests by workers
Ford India extends production at Chennai facility amid protests by workers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city