Hero Glamour XTEC on road price in Kunnamkulam starts from Rs. 1.16 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Hero Glamour XTEC Drum and the most priced model is Hero Glamour XTEC Disc. Hero Glamour XTEC on road price breakup in Kunnamkulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Glamour XTEC is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Kunnamkulam, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Kunnamkulam and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kunnamkulam. Variants On-Road Price Hero Glamour XTEC Drum ₹ 1.16 Lakhs Hero Glamour XTEC Disc ₹ 1.16 Lakhs