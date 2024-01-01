Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHarley-DavidsonX440On Road Price in Nagpur

Harley-Davidson X440 On Road Price in Nagpur

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nagpur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

X440 Price in Nagpur

Harley-Davidson X440 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 2.70 Lakhs. The on road price for Harley-Davidson X440 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.14 Lakhs in Nagpur. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Harley-Davidson X440 Mustard Denim₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson X440 Metallic₹ 2.92 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson X440 Matte₹ 3.14 Lakhs
...Read More

Harley-Davidson X440 Variant Wise Price List in Nagpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Mustard Denim
₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,29,000
RTO
19,820
Insurance
20,691
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nagpur)
2,69,511
EMI@5,793/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Metallic
₹2.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
View breakup
Matte
₹3.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
440 cc
View breakup

Harley-Davidson X440 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 350 Price in Nagpur
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Meteor 350 Price in Nagpur
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check CB350 Cruiser details
View similar Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
42 Bobber Price in Nagpur
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Speed 400 Price in Nagpur
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

2.63 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scrambler 400 X Price in Nagpur

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson X440 News

Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
1 Jan 2024
The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
9 Dec 2023
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
24 Nov 2023
Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, delivers the Harley-Davidson X440 to a customer in Gurugram
Hero MotoCorp sells 1,000 Harley-Davidson X440, new booking window now open
17 Oct 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front.
Hero MotoCorp to begin deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 from October 15
3 Oct 2023
View all
 Harley-Davidson X440 News

Harley-Davidson X440 Videos

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

11.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Constellation

Royal Enfield Constellation

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details