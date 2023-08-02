HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Specifications

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 starting price is Rs. 9,26,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
9.26 - 10.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Specs

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 comes with 883 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Harley Davidson Iron 883 starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Harley ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Specifications and Features

Iron 883 BS6
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2185 mm
Wheelbase
1515 mm
Engine Oil
2.6 l
Kerb Weight
256 kg
Dry Weight
247 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-B19,Rear :-150/80-B16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Stroke
96.8 mm
Max Torque
68 Nm @ 4750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
9:01
Displacement
883 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, Evolution
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76.2 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
security system (optional)
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
No
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Harley-Davidson News

The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
26 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 come as the two foreign brands' cheapest global products and directly challenge Royal Enfield's series of 350 cc motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson, Triumph in the first gear to challenge Royal Enfield's India reign. Know more
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 price starts at ₹ 9.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 top variant price is ₹ 9.26 Lakhs.

Iron 883 BS6
9.26 Lakhs*
883 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

