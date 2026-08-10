Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Key Specs
- Engine883 cc
- Mileage20.8 kmpl
- Power51.6 ps
- Speed170 kmph
- Max Torque68 Nm
- Kerb Weight256 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Harley-Davidson Iron 883
|Rs. 9.26 LakhsOnwards
|883 cc
|-
|68 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|256 kg
|2185 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Triumph Scrambler 900
|Rs. 10.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|900 cc
|65 PS
|80 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|223 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Iron 883VSScrambler 900
|Max Power
|51.6 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|68 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|883.0 cc
|Max Speed
|170 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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