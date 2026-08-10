Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsImages
1/8
DISCONTINUED

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Iron 883

₹9.26 Lakhs*
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 900

Triumph Scrambler 900

10.25 - 11.05 Lakhs
Iron 883vsScrambler 900

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    883 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    51.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    170 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    68 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    256 kg
View All Iron 883 SpecsView specs icon

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Variants

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 price starts at ₹ 9.26 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Iron 883 Iron 883 BS6
₹9.26 Lakhs*
883 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Iron 883.
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Triumph Scrambler 900
VS
Harley-Davidson Iron 883Select model
Triumph Scrambler 900Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883 image
Rs. 9.26 LakhsOnwards
51
883 cc-68 NmCruiser Bikes256 kg2185 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Triumph Scrambler 900Triumph Scrambler 900 imageRs. 10.25 LakhsOnwards-900 cc65 PS80 NmCruiser Bikes223 kg-DiscDiscSpokeIron 883VSScrambler 900

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Images

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Image 1
Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Image 2
Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Image 3
Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Image 4
Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Image 5
Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Image 6

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

It is made to be perfect
It is a very good, stylish, and comfortable motorbike, and it is one of the best motorbikes I have ever seen.
By: Adithdev (Nov 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Specifications and Features

Max Power51.6 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque68 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.8 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine883.0 cc
Max Speed170 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Iron 883 specs and features

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 Lakhs
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 Lakhs
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikes

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesHarley-Davidson BikesHarley-Davidson Iron 883