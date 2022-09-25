HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 On Road Price in Ilkal

18.25 - 20.9 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Ilkal are not available.Ilkal
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Variant Wise Price List

Fat Boy 114 BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1745 cc
12.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,90,000
RTO
1,67,200
Insurance
46,506
Accessories Charges
20,900
On-Road Price in Ilkal
23,24,606
EMI@49,965/mo
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Fat Boy 114 BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
19.1 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm
Length
2370 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm
Kerb Weight
322 kg
Dry Weight
304 kg
Saddle Height
670 mm

