Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6

23.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Key Specs
Engine1745 cc
Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6 Latest Updates

Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6 (base model) in Delhi

  • Fuel Capacity: 19.1 L
  • Length: 2370 mm
  • Engine Type: Milwaukee-Eight™ 107
    • ...Read More

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6 Price

    Fat Boy 114 BS6
    ₹23.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1745 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,90,000
    RTO
    1,67,200
    Insurance
    46,506
    Accessories Charges
    20,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,24,606
    EMI@49,965/mo
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    19.1 L
    Ground Clearance
    115 mm
    Length
    2370 mm
    Wheelbase
    1665 mm
    Kerb Weight
    322 kg
    Dry Weight
    304 kg
    Saddle Height
    670 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-160/60-R18,Rear :-240/40-R18
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Stroke
    111.1 mm
    Max Torque
    144 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0:1
    Displacement
    1745 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Milwaukee-Eight™ 107
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    100 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Stiffer Frame
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6 EMI
    EMI44,968 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,92,145
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,92,145
    Interest Amount
    6,05,956
    Payable Amount
    26,98,101

