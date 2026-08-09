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HomeCompare BikesFat Boy [2024] vs Scout [2022-2025]

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Scout [2022-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1133 cc
Power95.1 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l12.5 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm146 mm
Length
2370 mm2324 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg256 Kg
Saddle Height
675 mm649 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
114.3 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1133 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm99 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67519,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00017,82,618
RTO
2,05,5201,60,436
Insurance
58,15541,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88542,660

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