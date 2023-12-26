In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Price starts at Rs 18.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 144 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in 4 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less