In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|182 PS PS