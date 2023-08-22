Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
GT Force Prime on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 60,760.
The on road price for GT Force Prime top variant goes up to Rs. 81,430 in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is
GT Force Prime on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 60,760.
The on road price for GT Force Prime top variant goes up to Rs. 81,430 in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is GT Force Prime Lead Acid 48V and the most priced model is GT Force Prime Lithium Ion 60V.
Visit your nearest
GT Force Prime dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
GT Force Prime on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the GT Force Prime is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Hyderabad, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Hyderabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price GT Force Prime Lead Acid 48V ₹ 60,760 GT Force Prime Lead Acid 60V ₹ 65,890 GT Force Prime Lithium Ion 48V ₹ 77,440 GT Force Prime Lithium Ion 60V ₹ 81,430
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price