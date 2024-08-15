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BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Colour

₹3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹6285
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Gold Star 650 Insignia Red Colour

Highland Green
Dawn Silver
Shadow Black
Midnight Black
Silver Sheen
Insignia Red
Insignia red

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BSA Gold Star 650 Images

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BSA Gold Star 650 Videos

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Check out the exhaust note on the new #BSAGoldStar650. #Shorts
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Check out the exhaust note on the new #BSAGoldStar650. #Shorts

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