BMW R NineT Scrambler Specifications

BMW R NineT Scrambler starting price is Rs. 16,75,000 in India. BMW R NineT Scrambler is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
16.75 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW R NineT Scrambler Specs

BMW R NineT Scrambler comes with 1170 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R NineT Scrambler starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R NineT Scrambler ...Read More

BMW R NineT Scrambler Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
430 Kg
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Load Capacity
207 kg
Length
2175 mm
Wheelbase
1527 mm
Kerb Weight
223 kg
Height
1330 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Shaft drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1
Displacement
1170 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
101 mm
Chassis
Three-section frame consisting of one front and two rear sections, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, removeable pillion frame for single ride use
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload steplessly adjustable by hook wrench, rebound-stage damping adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks with 43 mm fixed-tube diameter
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check Scout details
Check latest offers
Check V9 details
BMW News

The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
File photo of a covered Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.
Electric Blitzkreig! Tesla sells more EVs than all German rivals combined
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

BMW R NineT Scrambler Variants & Price List

BMW R NineT Scrambler price starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R NineT Scrambler comes in 1 variants. BMW R NineT Scrambler top variant price is ₹ 16.75 Lakhs.

STD
16.75 Lakhs*
1170 cc
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

