Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R NineT Scrambler comes with 1170 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R NineT Scrambler starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R NineT Scrambler sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW R NineT Scrambler price starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R NineT Scrambler comes in 1 variants. BMW R NineT Scrambler top variant price is ₹ 16.75 Lakhs.
₹16.75 Lakhs*
1170 cc
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price