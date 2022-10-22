JFPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

BIRLA JF Blue Colour

₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3299
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

JF Blue Colour

Blue
Blue

Explore Color Options For JF Alternatives

Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
450x Colours
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 Pro Sport Colours
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
OneS Gen 2 Colours
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rizta Colours
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Motofaast Colours
Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex

1.9 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
450 Apex Colours

Birla JF Images

Birla JF Image 1
Birla JF Image 2
Birla JF Image 3
Birla JF Image 4
Birla JF Image 5
Birla JF Image 6

Popular Birla Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Birla Bikes
HomeNew BikesBirla BikesBirla JF Colours