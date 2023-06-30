HT Auto
Benelli TRK 251 On Road Price in Soneswar

2.59 Lakhs* Onwards
TRK 251 on Road Price in Delhi

Benelli TRK 251 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Benelli TRK 251 STD₹ 2.91 Lakhs
Benelli TRK 251 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹2.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
31.8 kmpl
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
2,59,000
RTO
20,720
Insurance
11,393
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Soneswar)
2,91,113
