HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie On Road Price in Gurgaon

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Front View
1/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Headlight View
2/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Battery View
3/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Mudguard View
4/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Top View
5/5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gurgaon
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Storie Price in Gurgaon

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie STD₹ 1.14 Lakhs
...Read More

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Variant Wise Price List in Gurgaon

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
132 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,392
On-Road Price in Gurgaon
1,14,391
EMI@2,459/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Price in Gurgaon
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexus Price in Gurgaon
UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica

90,000 Onwards
Check Elettrica details
View similar Bikes
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V1 Price in Gurgaon
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Check Latest Offers
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Gurgaon
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Price in Gurgaon

Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

View all  BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

News

BattRe Storie has a retro design.
BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
27 May 2023
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was a global replacement to the Ninja 300 but was sold in India alongside the latter from 2018 until 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 400 discontinued in India. Check out its replacement
8 May 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z will be christened as the Dominar NS400Z and will be sold alongside the Dominar 400 in Brazil
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z to be christened Dominar NS400Z in Brazil
8 May 2024
Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of motorcycles.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber leaked ahead of launch. Check details
8 May 2024
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX in new Cyber Green colour scheme.
2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX gets two new vibrant colour schemes
8 May 2024
View all
  News

Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Lectro Muv-E

Hero Lectro Muv-E

61,999
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Keeway Benda LFS 700

Keeway Benda LFS 700

8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Keeway Benda LFC 700

Keeway Benda LFC 700

8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details