Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price in Purba Medinipur starts from Rs. 1.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price in Purba Medinipur starts from Rs. 1.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar RS200 dealers and showrooms in Purba Medinipur for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price breakup in Purba Medinipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Purba Medinipur, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Purba Medinipur and Suzuki Intruder 250 starting at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Purba Medinipur. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS ₹ 1.81 Lakhs