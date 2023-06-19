Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on road price in Boisar starts from Rs. 1.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on road price in Boisar starts from Rs. 1.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS160 dealers and showrooms in Boisar for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on road price breakup in Boisar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Boisar, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Boisar and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Boisar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.29 Lakhs