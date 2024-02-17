Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 dealers and showrooms in Amravati for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 on road price breakup in Amravati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Amravati, TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Amravati and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Amravati. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD ₹ 1.11 Lakhs