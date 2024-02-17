Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price in Kalahandi starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price in Kalahandi starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 220 F dealers and showrooms in Kalahandi for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F on road price breakup in Kalahandi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Kalahandi, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Kalahandi and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Kalahandi. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs