Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBajajPulsar 220FOn Road Price in Godhra

Bajaj Pulsar 220F On Road Price in Godhra

4 out of 5
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21
4 out of 5
1.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Godhra
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Pulsar 220F Price in Godhra

Bajaj Pulsar 220F on road price in Godhra starts from Rs. 1.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD₹ 1.60 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Variant Wise Price List in Godhra

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
220 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,813
RTO
10,513
Insurance
12,788
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Godhra)
1,60,114
EMI@3,441/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 Price in Godhra
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS200 Price in Godhra
UPCOMING
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 details
View similar Bikes
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.21 - 1.22 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
FZS-FI V3 Price in Godhra
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.31 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar N160 Price in Godhra
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Price in Godhra

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 220F News

Bajaj has not made any changes to the design of the Pulsar 220F. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/suseebajajtuticorin)
Bajaj Pulsar 220F makes a comeback: Bookings open at dealerships
17 Feb 2023
The owner of India's first Pulsar 250 also happens to own the previous Pulsar 220F.
Previous owner of Pulsar 220F takes delivery of India's first Bajaj Pulsar 250
17 Nov 2021
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar 220F.&nbsp;
Bajaj to discontinue Pulsar 220F soon: Rumour
12 Nov 2021
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 (left) vs Pulsar 220F (right)
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Pulsar 220F comparison: Which one should you buy?
3 Nov 2021
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
1 Jan 2024
View all
 Bajaj Pulsar 220F News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

11.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Constellation

Royal Enfield Constellation

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details