Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Sundergarh starts from Rs. 1.22 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Sundergarh starts from Rs. 1.22 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Sundergarh for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Sundergarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Sundergarh, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Sundergarh and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sundergarh. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.22 Lakhs