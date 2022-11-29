Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Sivakasi starts from Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Sivakasi starts from Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Sivakasi for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Sivakasi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Sivakasi, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Sivakasi and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sivakasi.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.23 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price