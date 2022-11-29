Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Nalgonda starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Nalgonda for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Nalgonda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Nalgonda, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Nalgonda and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Nalgonda.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
