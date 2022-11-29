Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Ariyalur starts from Rs. 1.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price in Ariyalur starts from Rs. 1.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar 150 dealers and showrooms in Ariyalur for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar 150 on road price breakup in Ariyalur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is mainly compared to Honda Unicorn which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Ariyalur, Keeway SR125 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Ariyalur and Yamaha XSR125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Ariyalur. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.23 Lakhs