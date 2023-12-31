Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBajajPulsar 125 NeonOn Road Price in Jamui

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon On Road Price in Jamui

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22
68,077 - 90,989*
*On-Road Price
Jamui
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Jamui

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on road price in Jamui starts from Rs. 88,240. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Jamui. The lowest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Drum CBS BS6₹ 88,240
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc CBS BS6₹ 97,290
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Drum CBS BS6₹ 90,430
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6₹ 1.01 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Variant Wise Price List in Jamui

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Drum CBS BS6
₹ 88,236*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,683
RTO
7,831
Insurance
6,172
Accessories Charges
550
On-Road Price in Jamui
88,236
EMI@1,897/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Disc CBS BS6
₹ 97,292*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
View breakup
Split Seat Drum CBS BS6
₹ 90,430*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
View breakup
Split Seat Disc CBS BS6
₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
View breakup
View more Variants

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Splendor Plus Price in Jamui
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

59,998 - 68,768
Check Latest Offers
HF Deluxe Price in Jamui
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Onwards
Check Fiero 125 details
View similar Bikes
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

79,911
Check Latest Offers
Splendor Plus XTEC Price in Jamui
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

80,848 - 88,328
Check Latest Offers
Super Splendor Price in Jamui
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

59,942 - 71,542
Check Latest Offers
Radeon Price in Jamui

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj News

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with subtle styling tweaks and major updates to the battery and powertrain
Updated Bajaj Chetak to arrive with upgrades on January 9
31 Dec 2023
Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
28 Dec 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
2 Dec 2023
View all
  News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

11.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Constellation

Royal Enfield Constellation

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details