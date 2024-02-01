Bajaj Pulsar N160 on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar N160 on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar N160 dealers and showrooms in Karwar for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar N160 on road price breakup in Karwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Karwar, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Karwar and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Karwar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS ₹ 1.67 Lakhs