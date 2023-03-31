Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 On Road Price in Samastipur

80,416 - 94,138*
*On-Road Price
Samastipur
Pulsar 125 Price in Samastipur

Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price in Samastipur starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.12 Lakhs in Samastipur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat₹ 1.00 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variant Wise Price List in Samastipur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Neon Single Seat
₹1.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,130
RTO
10,232
Insurance
7,021
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Samastipur)
1,00,383
EMI@2,158/mo
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Splendor Plus Price in Samastipur
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,017 - 90,567
SP 125 Price in Samastipur
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Onwards
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

79,911
Splendor Plus XTEC Price in Samastipur
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

80,848 - 88,328
Super Splendor Price in Samastipur
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

70,716 - 77,700
Glamour Price in Samastipur

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 125 News

For 2023, the Honda SP125 is OBD2 compliant and gets a new blue paint scheme.
2023 Honda SP125 launched at 85,131, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125
31 Mar 2023
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
16 Nov 2022
There are no cosmetic changes on the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched at 89,254
15 Nov 2022
Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
28 Dec 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
