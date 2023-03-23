Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Bardoli starts from Rs. 68,360. Visit your nearest Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Bardoli starts from Rs. 68,360. Visit your nearest Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Bardoli for best offers. Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Bardoli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Bardoli, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC which starts at Rs. 79,911 in Bardoli and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bardoli. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 68,360