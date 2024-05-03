Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Pune, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Pune and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
