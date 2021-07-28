HT Auto
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Specifications

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 starting price is Rs. 74,999 in India. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 is available in 1 variant and
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Specs

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Atum Version 1.0 starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 sits in the Electric Bikes segment ...Read More

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
51 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm
Ground Clearance
280 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-508 mm,Rear :-508 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-4.00-20, Rear :-4.00-20
Rear Brake Diameter
160 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
100 km
Motor Power
250 W
Swappable Battery
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Chassis
High Carbon steel tubular frame
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Charger Warranty - 1 Year
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
14 L
Display
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
Battery Warranty
2 Years
Battery Capacity
1.248 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Atumobile News

Atum1.0 electric bike has been priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000.
Atumobile's Atum 1.0 cafe racer electric bike receives design patent
28 Jul 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Variants & Price List

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes upto ₹ 74,999 (Ex-showroom). Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 comes in 1 variants. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 top variant price is ₹ 74,999.

STD
74,999*
250 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

