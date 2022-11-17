HT Auto
Winter is here: How to take care of your car

Winter can bring brutally harsh weather condition in some parts of India. It is always advisable to make the car prepared for such conditions.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 15:19 PM
Heavy fog is a major issue in winter in a wide part of India. (PTI)
Heavy fog is a major issue in winter in a wide part of India.

Winter is here, knocking on the door. Harsh weather conditions can take a toll on your car. Irrespective of summer, monsoon or winter, your car needs good care to ensure that it stays in top-notch condition and performs at its optimum level. In India, especially in the northern part of the country, winter brings harsh weather conditions. In fact, winter can be brutal in certain parts of the country. Hence, taking proper steps to prepare the car for the season is essential. This not only expands the lifespan of the vehicle but potentially reduces the cost of maintenance or repairs as well. Here are some simple and useful tips to take care of your car during winter.

Inspect the car lights

The sun sets early during the winter season. This means there is less daylight and more usage of car lights. It is advisable to make sure the lights are in optimum working condition. Hence, check the car lights like headlamps, taillights, turn indicators and reverse headlamps to see if they are working properly or not. If you find they are not working properly, then replace them.

Inspect and refill the engine oil

If you are using the engine oil or the coolant for a long time without changing it, it may be time to replace it instead of topping it up. It is suggested to use lighter engine oil appropriate for cold weather conditions. You can find the suggestion in the manufacturer's manual. The manual usually mentions the recommended temperature ranges, and you can follow that to fill the engine oil and coolants accordingly.

Make sure the battery is in good health

The car battery takes a massive toll while operating in cold weather conditions. The situation on the battery becomes more challenging in cold weather conditions than in hot weather. A weak battery of a car may function during warm weather, but it could die during the winter season. This would result in major trouble for you. Hence, it is always suggested that before opting for a long journey, get the car battery checked to ensure that it is in perfect working condition. In case it requires replacement, make sure to do that immediately so you don't end up being stranded on the road during a long journey.

Check windshield and wipers

The windshield is an integral part of a vehicle. This helps in wind, rain, fog or snow from entering the cabin. Make sure you perform a thorough check to identify any crack or seepage of water on the windshield. During cold weather, such cracks could become troublesome by accumulating mist or frost. That would hamper the driver's vision of the road ahead. It can be solved by balancing the temperature inside the outside the vehicle using the climate control system or the defroster. But, it is always suggested to ensure the windshield is in perfect condition. Windshield wipers, too, play a crucial role in cold conditions. They are one of the most exposed components of a vehicle. Hence, their lifespan is not long. Always check the wipers for visible cracks, wears or damage. If there is any such visible damage, it is better to replace them.

Examine the brakes and tyre

In any road condition, a brake could be a lifesaver. Hence, you should always focus on having good brakes to help you avoid mishaps on the roads. Inspect the brake pads and the discs for wear and tear. If required, get them replaced immediately by a professional mechanic. Also, make sure the tyres are in really good condition. Tyres are the first contact point between a car and the road surface. They require regular maintenance, especially in the winter season. The tyres should be in good health to ensure they have enough grip to tackle snowy or frosty roads. Check the tyre pressure and ensure they are up to prescribed limits. The tyre depth for wear and tear should be checked as well. If required, make sure to replace the tyres.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: car maintenance car care
